newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ceaser Emanuel Sues Ex For Defamation After She Accuses Him Of Abuse: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storyline of Black Ink Crew has nothing on what's going down in real life. Reality television star Ceaser Emanuel has been having a rough week as he, his ex, and his kids have been going at it on social media. Previously, Ceaser and Crystal Torres's teen daughter Cheyenne accused her father of abuse. The 17-year-old reportedly claimed that Ceaser grabbed her while he was in the shower and "stomped her out." This week, the drama reignited when those family issues once again resurfaced and Crystal blasted Ceaser, accusing him of using their personal lives as a storyline for Black Ink Crew.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Business Opportunities#Court Documents#Tmz#Teen#Internal Documents#Instagram Live#Vh1#Black Ink Crew New York#Letter#Daughter#Drama#Star#Television#Underprivileged Children#Cheyenne#Endorsement Deals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Teddy Confronts Ceaser After His Girlfriend Slams His Daughter on IG

Suzette has been clashing with Ceaser’s daughter and baby momma Crystal. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser was a hot topic on social media after he confirmed his latest romance. Before he made the update on his love life, he was at odds with Miss Kitty. And he was angry because he heard rumors that she hooked up with Ryan. He felt betrayed. So things only got messier from there. However, he’s now in a serious relationship with a woman named Suzette. She’s a realtor and they now live together in Cease’s new Atlanta home.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Renni Rucci Calls Out Judge In Foogiano Case For Racial Prejudice

Rapper Foogiano was recently sentenced to five years in prison for burning off his ankle monitor, causing outrage among his fans. Many are complaining that his sentence is too harsh and will derail his chances of sustaining a career in the music industry. Prior to his sentencing, Foogiano was known as one of the brightest young stars on Gucci Mane's The New 1017 label.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Restraining Order Dissolved

"Seeking Sister Wife" star Dimitri Snowden no longer has to deal with a restraining order against him ... a judge just tossed the case. Demitri was in court Wednesday when the judge dissolved the temporary restraining order his third wife, Christeline Petersen, got against him when she made allegations of domestic violence. The judge found Christeline did not meet her burden of proof.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trey Songz Sued For Alleged Bartender Beatdown: Report

Trey Songz just dodged charges related to the alleged assault on a police officer at a Chiefs game but he's facing a new lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault on a venue's bar staff. According to TMZ, a man is suing Trey Songs for allegedly punching him in the head at the Hollywood Palladium before casually returning his focus back to the concert.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian Porter slams ABC's defence in his defamation case against the broadcaster as 'evasive or ambiguous' after he was accused of historic rape allegations

Former attorney-general Christian Porter is seeking to strike out parts of the ABC's defence in defamation proceedings concerning historical rape allegations. The public broadcaster's defence contains material that is 'evasive or ambiguous' and/or scandalous, according to an application filed on behalf of Mr Porter. The ABC filed its defence on...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Cornell’s family settles legal case against late musician’s doctor

The family of the late Soundgarden star Chris Cornell have settled a legal case against a doctor whom they alleged had overprescribed drugs to the musician.Cornell died by suicide in Detroit back in 2017. Vicki Cornell, the singer-songwriter’s widow, had claimed that Dr Robert Koblin had prescribed “dangerous, mind-altering” medication which led to Cornell behaving erratically.Last months, a settlement was reached between the parties, the terms of which remain confidential to protect the family’s safety.“Over the past several years, online trolls and other unstable individuals have harassed Plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of [the Cornells’ children],”...
MoviesComicBook

Above Suspicion Clip Tests the Limits of Perpetrating Fraud (Exclusive)

No matter what type of fictional stories filmmakers come up with, sometimes fact is more gripping and unexpected than fiction, as witnessed in the new film Above Suspicion, which takes its inspiration from one of the most well-known crimes in the FBI's history. Blending together drama and action in the new crime-thriller, the film will put alliances to the test to find out just how deep into a life of betrayal someone will go in hopes of saving themselves from a deadly fate. Check out an exclusive new clip from Above Suspicion above, which is available now to rent and hits Blu-ray and DVD on May 18th.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Comedian Sunil Pal Sees FIR Registered Against Him for Allegedly Defaming Doctors in His Social Media Post

Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal for allegedly making defamatory remarks against doctors engaged in COVID-19 management and treatment of patients, an official said on Wednesday. The FIR against Pal was lodged by the Andheri police on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the Association of Medical Consultants, he said. Arshi Khan Recovers From COVID-19, Says ‘Will Wait for a While Before Getting Back to Work’.
Cell Phones360aproko.com

Two siblings arrested for alleged internet fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested two siblings for their alleged involvement in internet fraud. The suspects, Queen and Rowland Kalu, were arrested on Wednesday, May 5, at the Amikanle Alagbado area of Lagos State. Their arrest followed credible intelligence...
Sex Crimesaninjusticemag.com

The Rape Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone

I loved his music, I loved his paintings, and I loved his poetry. And I loved HIM. He was edgy, controversial, and one-of-a-kind — a depressed teenage girl dream. His core audience has always been disaffected adolescents: the lonely, the misunderstood, the alienated. Because that was who he marketed himself to be. And that’s who we believed he was. At least for some time.
Celebritiesourteentrends.com

Josh Duggar Denies That He’s A Flight Risk

Josh Duggar says there’s no way that he’s going to run away from his problems – or the law, for that matter – as he is too recognizable to be a flight risk. And according to a lot of Duggar fans and critics, they absolutely believe it. The former reality television star was arrested for possession of child explicit content. If found guilty, he can face up to 20 years in prison. Here’s what you need to know.