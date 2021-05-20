Ceaser Emanuel Sues Ex For Defamation After She Accuses Him Of Abuse: Report

No matter what type of fictional stories filmmakers come up with, sometimes fact is more gripping and unexpected than fiction, as witnessed in the new film Above Suspicion, which takes its inspiration from one of the most well-known crimes in the FBI's history. Blending together drama and action in the new crime-thriller, the film will put alliances to the test to find out just how deep into a life of betrayal someone will go in hopes of saving themselves from a deadly fate. Check out an exclusive new clip from Above Suspicion above, which is available now to rent and hits Blu-ray and DVD on May 18th.