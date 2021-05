WEST FARGO — West Fargo Schools will extend its program that gives free meals to all students through June 30, 2022. The USDA released a statement that said it would be extending multiple waivers, including one to the West Fargo School District, that will allow meals to be served in all areas at no cost to families, no matter economic status. The waivers permit districts flexibility in the locations and times that meals can be made available to children.