First Look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition Ahead of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being delayed an entire year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are moving forward and will take place between July 24 – August 8. To celebrate wireless carrier NTT DoCoMo partnered with Samsung to release a special Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition. Featuring a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a rear triple camera array, and a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Read more for a video and additional information.

