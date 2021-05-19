First Look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition Ahead of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony
After being delayed an entire year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are moving forward and will take place between July 24 – August 8. To celebrate wireless carrier NTT DoCoMo partnered with Samsung to release a special Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition. Featuring a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a rear triple camera array, and a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com