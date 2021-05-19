First Look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition Ahead of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony

Samsung Galaxy F22 could be the next phone in the company’s relatively new Galaxy F-series. The phone is said to be based on the Samsung Galaxy A22 or the Galaxy A22 5G, neither of which have been unveiled yet either — but have been in the news in the form of leaks and rumours. The Galaxy F22 is said to carry model number SM-E225F and is said to be in development, with no release date attached to it yet.