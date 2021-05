Many of the items I’ve brought home from IKEA were never on my original list. You know how it goes: You plan a trip to pick up that bed frame, or a new plant stand, or a dining table, and then as you weave through the store you see a cute wine glass, or a fun little fake plant, or a smart storage bin and you think What’s the harm in adding this to my cart? And then you get to check-out and your total is triple what you thought it’d be — but it’s too late because you’ve already imagined sipping rosé out of that glass, and putting your fake plant on your work-from-home desk, and organizing all the things with that storage bin.