MCAS New River breaks ground on Post-Florence reconstruction

From pirate patch-wearing SEALs on Little Birds to an operator mid-air fast-roping into a stealthy boat slung under an MH-47, these shots impress. The 160th Special Operations Air Regiment (SOAR), better known as the Night Stalkers, were flying in full force near Dam Neck, Virginia last week, hauling around Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCCs), along with their boats and other gear, during a huge training exercise. It is somewhat rare to see the Night Stalker's heavily modified Little Birds, Chinooks, and Black Hawks operating together in one public place, especially in broad daylight, but that was the case in this instance. There was even a mass airdrop of supplies and assault boats from C-17s over the water. Yet one picture stands out above the rest—one of an MH-47 Chinook sling loading a stealthy Combat Craft Assault (CCA) boat while one of its crew, most likely a SWCC, fast ropes down into it in mid-air.