Military

MCAS New River breaks ground on Post-Florence reconstruction

By Dave Jordan
WITN
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW RIVER, N.C. (WITN) -A ground-breaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station New River to kick off several military construction projects totaling $327 million to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018. Military leaders were joined by local and state officials for the ground-breaking at...

www.witn.com
