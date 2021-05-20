newsbreak-logo
NCAA's D1 Council hopes athlete pay rules hashed out in June

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council plans to act on legislative proposals next month that would allow athletes to be paid to be sponsors, social media influencers and product endorsers, the governing body for college sports announced Wednesday.

The council will take up the issue at its meeting June 22-23 with the goal of having legislation in place by July 1. That would provide greater consistency in the name, image and likeness opportunities available to student-athletes nationally as state laws become effective on or around that date.

The Council expressed general support for amending the effective date of the proposals from Aug. 1 to July 1, or immediately if action is taken after July 1, the NCAA said in a statement.

Measures introduced in October would allow athletes to use their name, image and likeness to promote camps and clinics, private lessons, their own products and services, and commercial products or services. They also could be paid for autographs and personal appearances.

Athletes would be allowed to get professional advice and marketing assistance regarding NIL and have professional representation in contract negotiations with some restrictions.

Schools would be prohibited from arranging endorsement opportunities, and athletes would not be permitted to use their school’s logo in advertisements, endorsements, personal appearances or promotions.

Both prospective and current student-athletes would be required to disclose name, image and likeness activities, including compensation arrangements.

The NCAA has been trying to change its rules regarding NIL and compensation for athletes, but the process has bogged down under scrutiny from the Justice Department.

The NCAA is involved in a U.S. Supreme Court antitrust case that could impact ways athletes can be compensated.

Dozens of states are forcing the issue with bills that will grant college athletes NIL rights as soon as this summer.

There also are efforts to put a federal law in place.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

