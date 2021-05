A visitor to a zoo in Boston has proven that motherhood really is a bonding experience, according to a viral video posted on YouTube. The video of two mothers, one human one gorilla, gazing at each other’s offspring was shared on 9 May after one family’s trip to the zoo.“I was just in awe,” Emily Austin, from Maine said to News Centre Maine, who went her husband Michael and 5-month-old baby Canyon to Franklin Park Zoo where they caught the eye of a Western Lowland gorilla. “She kept looking around the corner of the cave, and I was like, ‘She’s...