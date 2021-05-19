newsbreak-logo
Minneapolis, MN

Plans in works to revive downtown Minneapolis as pandemic wanes

fox9.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, a group of Minneapolis leaders are bringing the discussion to center stage. Part of the reactivation are three key dates when workers will return, while the rest of the plan is convincing everyone else to come back for fun.

www.fox9.com
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
#Downtown Minneapolis#Pandemic#Center Stage#Minneapolis Leaders
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

April demand for new homes outpaces supply, Realtors report

The number of homes for sale in the Twin Cities returned to pre-pandemic levels last month, but inventory remains low because demand for housing is outpacing supply, according to Minneapolis and St. Paul Realtors. In April, sellers listed 7,468 residential properties, up 21.7% from April 2020, the Minneapolis Area Realtors...
Minneapolis, MNmillcitytimes.com

Firefighters For Healing partners with Sherman Associates to Provide Housing for Burn Trauma Survivors & Injured Firefighters, May 19 Groundbreaking Announced

Via a recent news release from Hennepin Healthcare:. Firefighters For Healing and Sherman Associates Development host groundbreaking at The Moment, a one-of-a-kind project that mixes residential, commercial and nonprofit housing. On Wednesday, May 19, there will be an 11am groundbreaking ceremony for The Moment Apartments and Firefighters For Healing Transitional...
Minneapolis, MNtwincitieslive.com

Water Safety

As summer approaches it’s important to remember that while we love the water and spending time in it, it can be dangerous too, especially for children. Julie Philbrook, a Registered RN and Trauma Prevention Specialist from Hennepin Healthcare, joins us with more reminders. As part of their Hennepin Healthcare Here...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minneapolis, MNtcbmag.com

Target Drops Mask Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Customers

In the wake of new guidance last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most situations, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. was among retailers who indicated that it would continue to enforce mask mandates in its stores.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Target Drops Mask Policy For Fully Vaccinated Guests

Target has made the decision to lift it's stores' mask mandate policy for fully vaccinated people. The updated mask policy begins today for both customers and employees. Target released a statement from their Minneapolis, Minnesota office on May 17. In the statement they refer to the CDC's updated guidance last...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

As of Today (Monday) Target says Drop the Mask

Minneapolis based Target says that it's ok to drop the mask at their stores. This mandate has been on for almost the entire pandemic. Target was one of the first stores that mandated mask wearing within their stores. This was before the state was mandated. When the CDC said that it was safe to not wear your mask in non crowded indoor and outdoor situations as long as you have been vaccinated, Target held their mandate until today.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.