On Wednesday the GOP voted to replace Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, as the No. 3 Republican leader because of Cheney’s confrontations with Donald Trump over the 2020 election. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, recently wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post, “The GOP is at a turning point. History is watching us” in which she makes the argument for truth, fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law. She outlines the damaging consequences to the GOP and our country should the GOP continue to embrace the Big Lie: