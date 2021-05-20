newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Green Lantern' HBO Max Series Eyes Jeremy Irvine for Role as Gay Superhero Alan Scott

NewsTimes
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvine would join Finn Wittrock in the series, who has been cast in the lead role of Guy Gardner. HBO Max declined to comment. Scott was Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man. He was created by Martin Nodell and made his comic book debut in 1940. A train engineer by trade, Scott derived his powers from a mystical green lantern crafted from a mysterious meteorite. He later joined the Justice Society of America, and in universe-hopping adventures would sometimes team with members of the Green Lantern Corps, including Hal Jordan.

www.newstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Guggenheim
Person
Jeremy Irvine
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Greg Berlanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhero Films#Comic Book Films#Dc Comics#Variety Scott#The Green Lantern Corps#Usa Network#Treadstone#Uta#Independent Talent Group#Berlanti Productions#Variety S Newsletter#Billionaire Boys Club#Dc Comics#Comic Book Favorites#Showrunner#Adventures#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock Lands Guy Gardner Role in HBO Max Series

After securing an official series order from HBO Max two months ago, Greg Berlanti’s newest DC series Green Lantern has finally found its first hero in the form of American Horror Story alum Finn Wittrock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wittrock has successfully landed the leading role of Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lanterns that will be featured in the upcoming superhero series. The outlet also notes that the casting for Alan Scott is expected to be revealed soon as the undisclosed actor is already in the final stages of negotiations.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max picks up The Gordita Chronicles to series

Based on creator Claudia Forestieri's life, The Gordita Chronicles stars newcomer Olivia Goncalves in a comedy about Carlota “Cucu” Castelli, a willful 12-year-old Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. "Cucu leaves her home and her parochial school in Santo Domingo to live in Miami and pursue the American Dream during the hedonistic 1980s after her father, a marketing executive with a large airline, gets transferred there," per Deadline. "Cucu meets head-on the challenges of being an immigrant in a strange new world with humor, bravado and some really bad choices." The Gordita Chronicles' producers include Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, who directed the pilot.
TV & VideosNME

HBO Max, CJ ENM to launch K-pop boyband competition TV series

Streaming platform HBO Max and South Korean media company CJ ENM are working on a new K-pop talent competition TV series. According to a report by Deadline, HBO Max is currently in the development stages of the as-yet-untitled talent series, in partnership with CJ ENM, the company behind the global reality show format I Can See Your Voice. They will be joined by Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Spanish-language divison of Endemol Shine North America that produces shows such as Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother US.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Best Green Lanterns of all time

HBO Max has cast actor Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner, one of the lead roles in its planned Green Lantern show, with GL Alan Scott expected to join him (though we don't know who will play him yet). Guy Gardner and Alan Scott aren't the most well-known GL's - though...
MoviesPosted by
94.5 PST

Warner Bros.’ Next ‘Superman’ Film Will Focus on a Black Superman

Warner Bros. and DC are dedicated to finding a Black director to helm their upcoming Superman movie. This will also be the first cinematic incarnation of Superman to be portrayed by a Black actor. We already know that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script and J.J. Abrams is producing, but we have yet to learn who will direct.
TV & VideosBatman News

Pennyworth potentially moving from Epix to HBO Max

Pennyworth season 2 has come to an end, and it appears it may move to a new home should it receive a third season. According to Deadline, Epix and Warner Bros. TV are negotiating a new deal for Pennyworth, the series that tells the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth. The first two seasons aired on Epix, but apparently, Warner Bros. wants to look at moving those to HBO Max in the near future. Then, should a third season be ordered, they would first air on HBO Max, and Epix would get rights to them in a second distribution window.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Arrowverse assembles for new poster from The CW

The CW has released a new poster showcasing the stars of the Arrowverse, bringing together Black Lightning’s Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), The Flash’s Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Stargirl’s Courtney Whitemore (Brec Bassinger), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Superman & Lois’ Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), Batwoman’s Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), and Supergirl’s Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist); take a look here…
TV Seriesmusetv.net

JEAN SMART SHINES IN NEW HBO MAX ORIGINAL SERIES, HACKS

The Max Original, Hacks, explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. In a show that details the generational gap of entertainment. Vance was a female pioneer in the comedy-circuit and currently has the...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck Rumored For Batman: Arkham Knight HBO Max Series

Ever since the official announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ben Affleck’s Batman has been the subject of just as much speculation as Henry Cavill’s Superman, with the main difference being that while the latter appears to be edging closer and closer towards the door, the DCEU’s Dark Knight can’t stop himself from being linked to countless projects.
Dutchess County, NYTimes Union

New HBO Max series to film in Dutchess County

A new HBO Max comedy-drama series produced by Mindy Kaling from television’s “The Office” will begin shooting in Dutchess County later this spring, adding another production to the region's expanding multi-million-dollar film and television industry. Kaling, who also starred in TV’s “The Mindy Project,” is asking Hudson Valley residents to...
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder Claims Warner Bros. Tortured Him Throughout Finishing the Snyder Cut

After three years of intense campaigning, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally a reality. So you could say that Zack Snyder and his fans won. But the victory cost a great deal due to the attempts by Warner Bros. to move on from the "SnyderVerse". In a new interview with Uproxx, Snyder revealed that even when Warner gave him the green light to finish the Snyder Cut last year, he still felt tortured by the studio the whole time.