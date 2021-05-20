'Green Lantern' HBO Max Series Eyes Jeremy Irvine for Role as Gay Superhero Alan Scott

Pennyworth season 2 has come to an end, and it appears it may move to a new home should it receive a third season. According to Deadline, Epix and Warner Bros. TV are negotiating a new deal for Pennyworth, the series that tells the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth. The first two seasons aired on Epix, but apparently, Warner Bros. wants to look at moving those to HBO Max in the near future. Then, should a third season be ordered, they would first air on HBO Max, and Epix would get rights to them in a second distribution window.