Burger King has been known to grill up some Whoppers over the years, so to speak. And when the chain introduced their breakfast menu in 1983 (a full four years after they had actually started trying to develop their breakfast menu, The Balance Small Business notes), they fully jumped into the game McDonald's had been a player in since 1971. However, compared to fast food breakfast purveyors like McDonald's, Burger King's breakfast isn't as well advertised or known to many outside of their loyal patrons.