Saline County crews prepare for another night of heavy rainfall

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garland; Perry; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GARLAND, PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN SALINE COUNTIES At 649 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hot Springs Village, Perryville, Perry, Adona, Houston, Jessieville, Williams Junction, Lake Ouachita State Park, Aplin, Antioch in Perry County, Deberrie, Long Mountain, Hollis, Nimrod, Cherry Hill in Perry County, Hamilton, Thornburg, Lena Landing Rec Area, Oak Grove in Perry County and Pleasant Valley in Perry County. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED