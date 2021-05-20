newsbreak-logo
Saline County, AR

Saline County crews prepare for another night of heavy rainfall

THV11
THV11
 15 hours ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — After a night of heavy rainfall, Saline County could use a break. "In that situation, there's no break," Brandon Guillot, the director of the Saline County Office of Emergency Management, said. "This was over a period of two hours with sustained rainfall." A line of storms...

Saline County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Saline County, AR
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garland, Perry, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garland; Perry; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GARLAND, PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN SALINE COUNTIES At 649 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hot Springs Village, Perryville, Perry, Adona, Houston, Jessieville, Williams Junction, Lake Ouachita State Park, Aplin, Antioch in Perry County, Deberrie, Long Mountain, Hollis, Nimrod, Cherry Hill in Perry County, Hamilton, Thornburg, Lena Landing Rec Area, Oak Grove in Perry County and Pleasant Valley in Perry County. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garland; Perry; Pulaski; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PERRY NORTHEASTERN GARLAND...NORTHWESTERN SALINE AND WEST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 128 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jessieville, or near Hot Springs Village, moving east at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hot Springs Village... Jessieville Williams Junction... Avilla Antioch in Perry County... Paron Hamilton... Thornburg Bland... Mountain Valley Reform... Congo
Grant County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LONOKE...NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orion, or 15 miles northeast of Sheridan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... England Redfield... Cane Creek Pine Bluff Arsenal... Warbritton Orion... Hensley Island Coy... Sherrill Tucker... Pastoria Wright... Tomberlin Lock and Dam 5 Park... Kearney Tar Camp Park... Woodson Dexter... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 12 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Saline County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LONOKE...NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orion, or 15 miles northeast of Sheridan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... England Redfield... Cane Creek Pine Bluff Arsenal... Warbritton Orion... Hensley Island Coy... Sherrill Tucker... Pastoria Wright... Tomberlin Lock and Dam 5 Park... Kearney Tar Camp Park... Woodson Dexter... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 12 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Saline County, ARArkansas Online

I-30 bridge job to shift traffic in Saline County

Westbound traffic on Interstate 30 in Saline County starting tonight will shift to a temporary bypass bridge at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange west of Benton, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. The shift on the bypass bridge over U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 will take place between 10 p.m. today and 6...
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Hot Spring, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Garland County in central Arkansas West central Saline County in central Arkansas Northeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lofton, or 12 miles southwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Malvern... Mountain Pine Rockport... Perla Hot Springs Memorial Field... Rockwell Hot Springs National Park... Lofton Bismarck... Magnet Cove Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Sunshine... Mountain Valley Royal... Lake Catherine State Park Gulpha Gorge... Pettyview This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 92 and 102. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Faulkner County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Faulkner; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LONOKE...EASTERN FAULKNER...SOUTHWESTERN WHITE EAST CENTRAL SALINE AND EASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 241 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rose Bud to 6 miles east of Vilonia to near Sweet Home, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Cabot... West Little Rock Maumelle... Downtown Little Rock North Little Rock Airport... Little Rock AFB Southwest Little Rock... Ward Vilonia... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Austin in Lonoke County Argenta... Quitman Rose Bud... Enola This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 143 and 169. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 26. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN GARLAND...NORTHWESTERN SALINE AND EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 138 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs Village... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Avant Lena Landing Rec Area... Hamilton Mt Tabor... Hollis Mountain Valley HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline; White The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Faulkner County in central Arkansas East central Conway County in central Arkansas Southwestern White County in central Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Eastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 218 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Williams Junction to near Rockport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Sherwood Jacksonville... Cabot West Little Rock... Maumelle Downtown Little Rock... North Little Rock Airport Little Rock AFB... Southwest Little Rock Greenbrier... Ward Vilonia... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Austin in Lonoke County Argenta... Wooster This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 143 and 169. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 26. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Perry, Pope, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Hot Spring; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perry County in central Arkansas Western Faulkner County in central Arkansas Conway County in central Arkansas Southeastern Garland County in central Arkansas Saline County in central Arkansas North central Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 202 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perryville to 8 miles south of Williams Junction to near Rockport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. An automated station in Hot Springs recently recorded a 71 mph wind gust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Benton West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Hot Springs Village Morrilton... Perryville Southwest Little Rock... Haskell Shannon Hills... Mayflower Wooster... Oppelo Menifee... Perry Adona... Houston This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 107 and 134. Interstate 40 between mile markers 99 and 151. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 3 and 7. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry, Pope, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Van Buren; White; Yell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PERRY...SOUTHEASTERN VAN BUREN NORTHWESTERN LONOKE...SOUTHWESTERN CLEBURNE...FAULKNER...CONWAY SOUTHWESTERN WHITE...NORTHWESTERN SALINE...CENTRAL YELL...NORTHERN PULASKI AND SOUTHEASTERN POPE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Damascus to near Toad Suck to 13 miles west of Lake Ouachita State Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Conway... Cabot Maumelle... Morrilton Danville... Perryville Little Rock AFB... Greenbrier Vilonia... Atkins Pottsville... Mayflower Ola... Wooster Oppelo... Quitman Guy... Rose Bud Damascus... Enola A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central and north central Arkansas.
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pope, Saline, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-28 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pope; Saline; Yell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PERRY...SOUTHWESTERN CONWAY GARLAND...NORTHWESTERN SALINE...YELL...NORTHWESTERN HOT SPRING EASTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN POPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Danville to 8 miles southeast of Fourche Valley to 6 miles east of Mount Ida to 7 miles south of Norman. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Russellville Hot Springs Village... Morrilton Danville... Perryville Mount Ida... Dardanelle Atkins... Pottsville Ola... Oppelo Mountain Pine... Norman Perry... Adona Sequoya Park... Meyers Jessieville... Petit Jean River WMA A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for central, western and southwestern Arkansas.