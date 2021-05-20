Saline County crews prepare for another night of heavy rainfall

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline; White The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Faulkner County in central Arkansas East central Conway County in central Arkansas Southwestern White County in central Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Eastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 218 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Williams Junction to near Rockport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Sherwood Jacksonville... Cabot West Little Rock... Maumelle Downtown Little Rock... North Little Rock Airport Little Rock AFB... Southwest Little Rock Greenbrier... Ward Vilonia... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Austin in Lonoke County Argenta... Wooster This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 143 and 169. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 26. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH