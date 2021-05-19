newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Inside Inter Miami CF: Midfielder Edison Azcona

spotonflorida.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) - Edison Azcona is 17 years old, but he's keeping it cool, calm and collected while being part of the Inter Miami CF club. Azcona's experience with his Dominican national team helped him become the first academy player to play for Inter Miami's first team....

