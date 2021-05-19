Inside Inter Miami CF: Midfielder Edison Azcona

While the initial results under Gabriel Heinze were optimistic, the Five Stripes have stalled in recent weeks. Since a 3-1 win over Chicago, Atlanta has two losses and a draw and again crashed out of the CCL at the quarter-final stage. Attack is becoming a serious weakness as the season progresses. Atlanta scored only one open play goal in the most recent trio of games. After seven rounds the Five Stripes are averaging a goal a game, though 42% of its total tally has come from the penalty spot or own goals. But while losses to Philly and New England could be excused by the quality of the opposition, Inter Miami is a team Atlanta should be getting a result against if it's to reach the playoffs.