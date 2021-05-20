Utah Legislators Discuss School Masks In Special Session

Mask mandates in schools was one of the 22 topics approved for the special session of the Utah State Legislature on Wednesday. “This bill is about returning our schools to normalcy. Its about giving some assurances to parents and to students alike, that when they come back this fall, that they'll return back to a normal situation," said Rep. Val Peterson, the Republican who introduced the bill that would prevent school districts and higher education entitles from implementing mask mandates.