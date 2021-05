The four school districts in the Herald’s coverage area have seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s primary election. Running to fill four seats for a four-year term on the Spring Cove School board, Linda Kay Smith, John R. Biddle and Amy Acker-Knisely have cross-filed and will be on both the Republican and Democratic tickets. Republican Chuck Gojmerac is on the ballot for both a four-year and to fill the two-year term vacated by the resignation of Jason Rhykerd.