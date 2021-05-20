‘I’d rather die at home’: Salma Hayek reveals battle with COVID-19

Actress Salma Hayek said she did not believe she would survive after contracting COVID-19 last year, especially after being put on oxygen and isolated in a room at her home for seven weeks.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” Hayek, 54, told Variety in a Zoom interview. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

Hayek, who is featured on the latest cover of Variety, said she has not fully regained the energy she had before.

In November, Hayek shared a montage on Instagram of the times she received the COVID-19 test, Entertainment Weekly reported.

She returned to work in April to shoot “House of Gucci,” Variety reported. Hayek will play a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) orchestrate the 1995 killing of her ex-husband (Adam Driver), an heir to the Gucci fashion empire.

“It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it,” Hayek told the website. “I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

Hayek will be back on the silver screen next month in “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” a sequel to 2017′s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” People reported.

