Attorney for 'QAnon Shaman' questions mental abilities of his client, others in Jan. 6 riot

An ex-leader of Atomwaffen—the notorious neo-Nazi extremist group—has been sent to prison for three and a half years for his role in a racially motivated “swatting” campaign that hit at least 134 targets. In a Tuesday statement, the Justice Department said John Cameron Denton, 27, took part in the conspiracy between October 2018 and February 2019 and he was “motivated by racial animus.” It involved tricking law enforcement into responding to scenes where they weren’t needed. “Denton’s swatting activities were not harmless pranks; he carefully chose his targets to antagonize and harass religious and racial communities, journalists, and others against whom he held a bias or grievance,” said FBI Special Agent Timothy Thibault. Denton’s targets included reporters, a former U.S. Cabinet member, and a predominantly Black church. He was detained after blabbing about the scheme to an undercover officer. Denton’s lawyer told The New York Times his client is “deeply sorry” for his actions.