Protests

Attorney for 'QAnon Shaman' questions mental abilities of his client, others in Jan. 6 riot

By Brittany Shammas
SFGate
 16 hours ago

The attorney representing Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," has spent months arguing that Donald Trump is responsible for his client storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now, he says Chansley and other accused Capitol rioters were especially susceptible to being duped by baseless claims about election...

www.sfgate.com
