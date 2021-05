The Danbury Zoning Commission has approved a special permit for a new brewery. Quirk Works Brewery and Blendery is looking to locate in a building on Triangle Street, including a 34-seat tasting room. Plans call for employing about a dozen people. This would be the second brewery in Danbury. Zoners found that there is plenty of parking as the brewery and tasting room hours mostly would not overlap with the hours of the offices also in the building.