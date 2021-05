Boston — At a press conference today, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that starting on May 29 all COVID-19 restrictions will come to an end. Noting that the Commonwealth was on track to meet its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, the governor announced that the face cover mandate will be rescinded on May 29. Businesses will no longer be subject to capacity limits and all businesses will be allowed to reopen. More can be read about the new guidance here.