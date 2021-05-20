New Summerfield Police Department to relocate next door to city hall

The city of New Summerfield is preparing the building next to city hall to be the new home of the New Summerfield Police Department. The building, already owned by the city, provides additional space for both offices and parking. During the city council meeting May 11, a metal roof was approved for the facility. A grand opening is being planned for the new police department.

The council authorized the purchase of three replacement in-car video systems and compatible body cams.

The purchase of a new sewer jet machine was also approved.

Other action items approved included:

• An ordinance denying the proposed Oncor rate;

• The consent agenda, consisting of previous minutes, a financial update and payment of bills; and

• budget amendments.

The council also received staff reports from the utility and police departments.

Although no action has yet been taken, the council discussed possibly recognizing some citizens at a future meeting.

Judge J. Dan Connelly’s resignation was accepted by council and Judge Paul Mascot will serve as the new part-time municipal judge.