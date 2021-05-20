newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State

Louisiana sports betting could be ready by football season

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Senate overwhelmingly approved Tuesday the proposed set-up that would allow betting on football, basketball, and other sporting events in time for football season. Senators voted 31-6 on Senate Bill 247 that lays out how the betting will take place and how it will be regulated. Wagers will be able to placed on smart phones, in casinos, at kiosks in bars and restaurants that serve liquor. It takes effect on July 1.

