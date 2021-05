The Equality Equation believes ending the War on Drugs in Baltimore begins a full assault on systemic racism. The goals of the COINTELPRO program were to prevent the growth of Black organizations (especially among youth organizations), to prevent Black organizations from gaining respectability, to prevent Black organizations’ ability to arm themselves, to prevent a coalition of Black organizations, and to prevent the rise of a “MESSIAH who could unify and electrify” Black organizations. From 1956 to 1971 the Counterintelligence Program used covert and illegal projects to surveil, infiltrate, and discredit Black organizations.