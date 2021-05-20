newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg Police Department invites city residents to community event on May 22

By Cayley Urenko
WHSV
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this year, Harrisonburg police officers went door-to-door in District 3 asking some residents what problems they see in the community. Lieutenant Chris Monahan said they heard responses like public drunkenness, drugs, and traffic. Residents said they would like to see the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) help with those problems by evaluating traffic conditions, educating motorists and guide people toward local addiction or treatment options.

www.whsv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Hpd#Drugs#Local Events#City Police#Service Members#Free Events#Hpd#Community Members#Community Street#Whsv#Bicycle Safety#East Gay Street#Public Drunkenness#Educational Opportunities#East Rock Street#Kid Friendly Events#Motorists#Collaboration#Positive Engagement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Harrisonburg, VAAugusta Free Press

Arts Council of the Valley recognizes 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley recognized its 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors for their support in cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Platinum. Kathy Moran Wealth Group. Matchbox Realty. Riner Rentals. Gold. Graves-Light Private...
Virginia StateNorristown Times Herald

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot accepts new post in Virginia

NORRISTOWN — Municipal officials congratulate outgoing Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot Sr. as he accepts the chief position of the Hampton Police Department in Hampton, Va. Talbot, who has led the Norristown Police Department since Nov. 2013, is expected to start with Hampton PD in early July. “Chief Talbot has...
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Fire Departments To Host Camp LIT After COVID-Related Hiatus

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue plan to host their annual camp for girls this summer. The departments are looking for girls age 13 to 16 to participate in Camp LIT — Leadership, Integrity and Trailblazer — to introduce teenage girls to the firefighting profession.
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Sentara RMH holds large vaccination clinic Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As of last Friday, 64% percent of adults in Virginia have gotten at least one dose of the DOVID-19 vaccine. With ongoing vaccination efforts in the Commonwealth, Sentara RMH held a large clinic Sunday morning at their Wellness Center. Andreas McCrea was one of the almost 800...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Harrisonburg Fire Dept. warns community of Kidde alarm recall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire officials in Harrisonburg are warning residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms after an ongoing recall of more than 226,000 alarms of a popular brand. Only Kidde Company Alarms with the Tru-Sense logo or “Amber=Fault” printed on the front of the alarm are...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Renewed Push For Pool At Sampson Park

Members of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission have renewed a push for a splash pad or pool at Ralph Sampson Park in the Northeast neighborhood. At its April meeting, the advisory commission asked member Carol Mills-Rooker to draft an official statement "to prioritize and support funding and construction of a splashpad and/or pool at Ralph Sampson Park," according to meeting minutes.
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police. Crawford is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on three felony warrants for false swearing/application of welfare support and perjury. If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give...
Rockingham County, VADaily News-Record

Area Police, Fire Officials Monitoring Gas Situation

As word spread of a gas shortage on the East Coast, Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue sent an advisory to all volunteer fire and rescue stations to prepare for fuel scarcity. While many of the emergency vehicles operate on diesel, some — including brush trucks, command...
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Accordius Health of Waynesboro hosts a carnival

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In honor of national Nursing Home Week, Accordius Health in Waynesboro put a together a carnival. It helped residents and staff celebrate despite everything that has happened over the last year. Residents saw a magician, a green chicken at the petting zoo, had their fortunes told,...