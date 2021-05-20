newsbreak-logo
Ben Platt Calls Out 'Randos Being Jerks About Age' After Debut of Dear Evan Hansen Trailer

By Alexia Fernández
People
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Platt is calling out critics after the release of the Dear Evan Hansen trailer on Tuesday. Platt, who originated the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway in 2016, is reprising his role in the movie musical adaptation—although several took to social media to call out the age difference between Platt, 27, and Evan, who is a senior in high school. (Platt won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical in 2017.)

