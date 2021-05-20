Ben Platt Calls Out ‘Randos Being Jerks About Age’ After Debut of Dear Evan Hansen Trailer

At 27, Ben Platt is already three-quarters to EGOT. This coveted collection of accolades representing top honours in TV (Emmy), music (Grammy), film (Oscar) and theatre (Tony) has only ever been completed by 16 people – most recently John Legend in 2018 and Disney composer Alan Menken last year. In 2017, Platt won a Tony for his breakout performance in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a role he reprises in the upcoming film adaptation. He then collected a Grammy for the Dear Evan Hansen album and an Emmy for his performance of its standout number, ‘You Will Be Found’, on The Today Show. On top of all this, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his first ever series regular TV role: in the wickedly satirical Netflix hit The Politician, which completed its second season last year.