It’s life in prison for a pair of California men convicted of murdering a police officer in Italy. Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth learned their fate in an Italian court room Wednesday. The two were on vacation in Italy in 2019 when they scuffled in the street with two police officers. One of the officers died after being stabbed. It happened after the pair tried to buy drugs from a police informant. When that didn’t work out, they took the dealer’s backpack and demanded money. The informant then told his handlers that the Americans had robbed him. Elder did not deny killing the officer, instead saying in court it was a case of self defense not murder. Defense attorney’s argued that the police never identified themselves as officers. The pair, now in their early twenties, met as teenagers at Tamalpais High in Mill Valley.