The Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off This Summer
Ah, summer—you tricky beast. We wait for you all year to come back and save us from the doldrums of winter, and you repay us by immediately spiking to 100-degree temps that threaten to melt off every tiny speck of makeup on our faces. And some of us need our foundation, OK? Some of us don’t have perfect, ethereal-level skin that can go without coverage on the beach or on sweaty picnics. But luckily, this problem isn’t really a problem anymore because the beauty world has blessed us with waterproof foundation formulas that actually work.stylecaster.com