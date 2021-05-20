The Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off This Summer

When it comes to beauty, there are few universally held truths, but one that professionals, enthusiasts, and moms everywhere will agree on is that sunscreen is the best way to prevent all things bad for your skin. Next to your phone and hand sanitizer, it's the one beauty product that truly deserves its "essential" status. Sure, it might not be as exciting as mascara or lipstick, but here's a pro tip: find that one sunscreen you genuinely love and that aligns with your values, and applying it every day will suddenly feel less like an annoying chore and more like an intentional choice.