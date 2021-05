New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner was wrong when he testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that New Hampshire’s state constitution requires in-person voting. Article 11 of the New Hampshire Bill of Rights merely requires the state legislature to make provision for voting by persons who are absent or disabled at the time of voting. It does not prohibit the legislature either from establishing voting rules that could include methods other than in person voting, or from making provision for other people to vote as absentees. In fact, the New Hampshire legislature has allowed people to vote on an absentee basis for reasons other than disability or literal absence from their town on voting day.