This season was full of changes due to Covid-19 but one of the biggest if not the biggest, was the addition of the play-in-games. With the arrival of play-in-games, teams that would typically be out of the playoff picture by now still have a chance to qualify for the postseason. To begin the play-in-games, the 9 seed plays the 10 seed and the 7 seed plays the 8 seed. Whoever loses the 9 seed vs 10 seed game is out. The winner of the 7 seed vs the 8 seed is the official 7 seed in the playoffs and the loser plays against the winner of the 9 vs 10 seed to see who gets the 8 seed. Each team still has around 10 games or so left in the regular season.