Interviewer: “How many people have gotten seriously injured or died after receiving the covid vaccines? So, do you have the answer to that question, senator?”. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.): “Well, I can report what’s being reported on the VAERS system. … It’s an imperfect system. In general, the complaint is a very small percentage of adverse effects actually get reported, and so you have to take this with a grain of salt, but according to the VAERS system, we are over 3,000 deaths of, after, within 30 days of taking the vaccine. About 40 percent of those occur on day zero, one or two.”