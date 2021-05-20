newsbreak-logo
Three congressional Republicans from Texas reprimanded for violating U.S. House's mask mandate

By Bryan Mena
expressnews.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThree GOP lawmakers representing Texas in the U.S. House have been either fined or given a warning this week for not wearing a mask on the House floor. and Chip Roy, R-Austin, were given first warnings. U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving received a $500 fine for violating the House’s mask mandate a second time, a Capitol Hill official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue told The Texas Tribune. A handful of other Republicans including U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado were also reprimanded.

