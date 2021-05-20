newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Mix: Japanese Film Festival, National Tap Dance Day and more things to do May 20-26

Chicago Sun-Times
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Japanese Film Festival, presented by the Chicago Japan Film Collective and advertised as the first of its kind in the Midwest, features nine contemporary Japanese films: “Our festival is designed to bring the American Midwest into conversation with Japanese culture,” says co-founder Sakamoto Yuki. Among the films are Hayashi Kaizo’s “Bolt,” a drama about the earthquake that resulted in the Fukushima nuclear disaster; “All About Chiaki Mayumura (provisional),” a drama about a musical celebrity who is much more than meets the eye; “Videophobia,” a cyber thriller; “Alone Again in Fukushima,” a documentary about a man who stayed behind after the disaster and evacuation to care for abandoned animals, and “The House of Seasons,” a family drama about a teen who overcomes mental health issues. The festival runs May 25-31. Tickets: $10 for one film; $15 access to all the films. Visit cjfc.us.

chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Bill Frisell
Person
Nils Lofgren
Person
Robyn Hitchcock
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Tap Dance#Dance Music#Contemporary Dance#World Music#Contemporary Music#American#Cjfc Us#Ray Bradbury Studies#Indiana University#The Sun Times#Outpostintheburbs Org#Hideout#Chicago Tap Theatre#Propelled Animals#Ishti Collective#Northlighttheatre Org#Black Ensemble Theater#Chicago Tap All Stars#Dance Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

5 Things To Do In NEO: New Ground Theatre Festival, Ballet And More

Out of all the arts fields, theater and dance may have suffered the most during the pandemic. However, production companies found a way to continue performing by streaming virtual shows to at-home audiences. Stage performances still rely on mainly online delivery, but as vaccination rates climb some shows cautiously begin to provide hybrid offerings. From a theater festival to a fairy tale ballet, here are five stage productions to stream or watch live in Northeast Ohio.
Boston, MAMilford Daily News

ReelAbilities Film Festival Boston going virtual May 6-13

BOSTON — The 10th Anniversary of ReelAbilities Film Festival Boston will take place virtually May 6-13. Free festival passes are now available, and the passes will allow attendees films on-demand throughout the festival for 48 hours after they first start viewing the film. All films are offered with open captions or English subtitles. Audio-described versions are available for most films. Live programs will be captioned. Some will include live ASL interpretation.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Things to Do: Dance on film, IWFF finale, and Fringe Fest

(May 15-16) Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery: See some music outside on Friday courtesy of guitarist/songwriter Travis Yost; and on Saturday, the duo of Beth Lo and David Horgan. Take note: Shows only go on if the weather cooperates. Check the Ten Spoon Facebook page in advance if the forecast is dicey. The tasting room is open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6. Cover is $5, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Istanbul Film Festival screenings continue in May

The first part of the online May screenings of the 40th Istanbul Film Festival will continue at filmonline.iksv.org until May 16. The second part of the screenings will take place as of May 20. The first part of the May program consists of nine films. Among these films is “The...
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

One-To-One Concerts Bring Listeners Back To Live Music, One At A Time

On a grey, drizzly Sunday afternoon, I arrived at an industrial building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. I was there for something called a One-to-One Concert, but I genuinely had no idea what to expect – what kind of music I'd hear, or even where I'd hear it. After a temperature check, a masked woman approached me. Her name was Stacy, an usher employed by the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the event's presenter.
Superior, WIDuluth News Tribune

Things to Do: Films and video showcase

18th annual UW-Superior Student Film and Video Showcase beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 16, Wessman Arena Parking Lot no. 1. This event, which will feature a drive-in movie format, is free and open to the public. The showcase will include a variety of styles from documentaries to short fictional narratives and cover a range of topics. For students, the event represents the end of the spring semester and the culmination of months of work. The Wessman Arena parking lot, which can be accessed from Catlin Avenue, will open at 8:30 p.m. Guests are asked to please stay for the entire duration of the event. There will be no intermission. Rain date: 9 p.m. Monday, May 17. The decision to reschedule will be made Friday, May 14. Event link: uwsuper.edu/calendar/18th-annual-uw-superior-student-film.
Columbus, INLocal News Digital

AMPLIFY Film Festival to start on May 14

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Community Film Series and YES Cinema are presenting the AMPLIFY Film Festival starting this Friday, May 14, and continuing through May 20, in Columbus. The goal in launching the festival is to celebrate the full human experience including the diverse voices in the community. Lead...
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Milwaukee Film Festival runs May 6th-20th

The 13th annual Milwaukee Film Festival kicks off tomorrow and runs through May 20th. OnMilwaukee.com‘s Matt Mueller says there’s something for everyone. From documentaries to dramas, horror movies to kid’s flicks, if you can’t find something to enjoy…..maybe you just don’t like movies!. Listen in the player above.
Festivaljazztimes.com

DC Jazz Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

Regina Carter, Orrin Evans, Lakecia Benjamin, and the Maria Schneider and Spanish Harlem Orchestras headline the September event. The DC Jazz Festival, which this year will take place September 1-5—on both a delayed and an abbreviated schedule—has announced its full 2021 lineup. The 17th edition of the DCJF will feature...
FestivalMarconews.com

3 To Do: Seafood & Music Festival, more

From 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, May 14-16. Italian American Club, 7035 Airport-Pulling Road N. Social distancing and masks requested. Sanitizer stations available. Touring festival. Seafood, meat and vegetarian options cooked onsite with sides and desserts, alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit-type drinks. Florida R&B,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

The Mix: Zac Brown Band, ‘Tom of Your Life’ and more cool things to do in Chicago May 6-12

After spending years in Hollywood, musician-actor-writer Jer Sklar returned to Chicago to attend film school at DePaul University. His master film thesis, “Tom of Your Life,” debuted on DVD last fall and will now have a six-day run May 7-13 at the Music Box Theatre (3733 N. Southport). Sklar stars in the story of a baby who inexplicably ages four years each hour. Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper called the film “lovely and brilliant and poignant” adding that he loved “the skillful storytelling and the universally excellent performances.” Others in the film include Baize Buzan, James Sharpe, Paul Tigue and the legendary Mike Nussbaum. The filmmakers and cast will attend the May 8 evening screening beginning with a free pre-show event at 5:45 p.m., which includes music by Sklar’s band The Blackstrap Molasses and a Q&A. Tickets: $11. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
Salem, MAsalemstate.edu

Spring 2021 Dance Film Festival

Spend some time at the Spring Dance Film Festival, featuring work by Salem State dance students and faculty. The films were created in a variety of interior and exterior locations with a wide range of soundscapes. Some reflect challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, while others are personal memoirs about life and art.
Moviesshorelineareanews.com

LUNAFEST Film Festival May 16 offers feature films by and about women

The Junior League of Seattle is excited to host its inaugural LUNAFEST Film Festival on Sunday, May 16, 2021. This festival has 7 feature films by and about women. We invite you to support JLS’ mission by attending this virtual event that you can experience from the comfort of your home.
Moscow, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Festivals for writers on tap in June

Lakeview Writers’ Festival to feature Moscow author. The Lakeview Writers’ Festival will take place June 12 at the Dent Acres Campground out-side Orofino. The open-air event at the campground’s pavilion will feature Brandon Schrand, the Moscow author of the new release “Psychiana Man: A Mail-Order Prophet, His Followers, and the Power of Belief in Hard Times” (a related story can be found at inland360.com, and “The Enders Hotel: A Memoir,” a 2008 Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers selection. Schrand is former director of the Master of Fine Arts degree program in creative writing at the University of Idaho and is director of communications at Washington State University in Pullman.
Moviesthenorthernlight.com

CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival returns May 13

The CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival returns for a fifth year and its second virtual event Thursday, May 13 through Saturday, May 22, showcasing women-directed films from around the world. The festival is only one of a handful of women’s film festivals in the country, executive director Cheryl Crooks said,...