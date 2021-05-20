Harrison County (West Virginia) commissioner raises concern over administrator hiring, letters of support
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday tabled a decision on the first change order for the general service annex construction project. Commissioners also scheduled a work session to discuss the job description for the next county administrator and a series of signed letters of support for county entities that were issued without a commission vote.www.wvnews.com