Vader May Day was a big success this year with the parade, cakewalk, vendors and of course the food from the Little Crane. Vader Mayor Joe Schey was in the parade with his troops, it is always good to see a mayor participate in their city's parade. This was the event that many local officials showed up for. Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza, Undersheriff Dusty Breen as well as other deputies. Lewis County Commissioner Dr. Lindsey Pollock was in the route and Mayor Brandon Svenson from Winlock drove the Egg Day Float.