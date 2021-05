Armed with a technicality, the Mississippi Supreme Court opened fire on medical marijuana. Now both it and the voters’ right to referendum are dead, dead, dead. “Broadly, it’s a crippling blow to the sovereignty of the voters,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law. “Narrowly, it’s difficult to separate the ruling from the subject matter of this initiative. Stated differently, it’s very difficult to imagine this outcome had the challenge been to the voter ID initiative.”