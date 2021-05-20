newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carpinteria, CA

Lions to hold Memorial Day Ceremony at Carpinteria Cemetery

Coastal View
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carpinteria Lions Club will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony at the Carpinteria Cemetery on May 31 at 10 a.m. in an in-person, socially distanced ceremony. Chairs will be provided, but attendees can also bring their own. The ceremony will honor local military men and women who are interred in...

www.coastalview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Society
City
Carpinteria, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Lions#Girl Scouts#Veterans Color Guard#Honor Guard#Chairs#Men#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Volunteers dive down to keep Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Ever wonder, “What’s down there, where does it come from, and does anybody ever clean it up?”. On Sunday, May 16th you’ll find out.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin Revealed

As they have for 97 years, and with emotion, fanfare and excitement, the 2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin have been unveiled to the community. La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the distinguished honor in front of family, friends and members of the community at the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum. It was a special moment for Ms. Petlow who designed the poster and pin using family, youth and history.
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....
Santa Maria, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Man shot and killed on Santa Maria street

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Santa Maria, in at least the seventh fatal shooting in Santa Barbara County in 2021. During a verbal altercation between a group of people, another man brandished a gun and shot the victim. Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Dos Pueblos High School Wins Waterwise Video Contest

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 22nd Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 30 students from five schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “DIY the Water Wise Way.” While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the students.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Jim Langley: Taking a Close Look at Equality

There’s much talk about equality these days and no matter how badly some desire it, in my humble opinion it’s neither realistic nor attainable. Let’s use sports as an example. Why should we even bother to have individual and team competitions, if we’re eventually going to hand out the same trophy to all participants just because they show up?
Santa Barbara, CApantheonsite.io

Santa Barbara police remember fallen officers in solemn ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A poignant ceremony outside the Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters Friday morning paid tribute to the six Santa Barbara officers who have died in the line of duty over the years. It also recognized the serious risks that officers and law enforcement take every day on the job.
Summerland, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Future uncertain for pristine Summerland hilltop

The Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD) is preparing to embark on a new school for the community of Summerland.The owner of Sweet Wheel Farm & Flowers is rallying to raise community funds to buy property linked to the future project. The post Future uncertain for pristine Summerland hilltop appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Oreña to portray St. Barbara in Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Carpinteria resident Patricia Oreña will portray Saint Barbara, the city’s patron saint, in this year’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Oreña was selected by Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, who each year has selected a member for the honor since 1926. The parlor was founded in April 1901, 120 years ago.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Richard Whited

Whited, Richard is remembered as a quiet, gentle, and honest person. He was born April 16th, 1941 to Ann and Franklin Whited, as a third generation Santa Barbaran from a large Italian American family. After graduating from the last class of Santa Barbara Catholic High School before it became Bishop Diego High School, he attended University California of Santa Barbara (UCSB) to receive a BA and continued on to obtain a PhD in Physics. He conducted his post doctoral research at UCSB and Louisiana State University (LSU) in solid-state spectroscopy. He also began trading on the stock market at this time. Besides his two year stint at LSU, he spent his whole life in Santa Barbara. When he returned home he was employed by EG&G Inc. where he worked for the next seven years on improving gamma ray detectors. In 1979, he met his future wife Paula at a Christmas Party. Two years later they got married and decided to raise a family in Richard’s beloved Santa Barbara. In 1986, upon his long-time broker’s encouragement, Richard turned his hobby in trading into a full-time career by starting his own business as a Commodity Trading Advisor. His business began to grow and with this success he was able to give philanthropic support to causes that were near and dear to his heart, starting with Catholic Charities. He was also one of the original proponents for the successful formation of the city of Goleta and was a very active member of the Good Land Coalition. Maintaining Goleta’s historic orchards, farmlands, and coasts were very important to him. He devoted himself to many other local conservation efforts and supported organizations such as, Environmental Defense Center, Los Padres Forests Watch, Gaviota Coast Conservancy, Santa Barbara Audubon Society, and others. In addition, out of appreciation to all that UCSB gave to him, he endowed a chair to UCSB in the interdisciplinary science with a focus on energy efficiency. Besides philanthropy, he enjoyed traveling, cruising to all seven continents, biking, hiking, playing bridge, and walking on the beach. After a year of declining health, he passed away on May 5th, 2021 of a stroke. He is survived by his wife Paula, two children Tanja and Daniel, Daniel’s wife Olivia, and his sister JoAnn and her family. He is interred at Calvary Cemetery.
Santa Barbara, CApantheonsite.io

South Coast Deli opens new location in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A popular sandwich spot in Santa Barbara opened up a new location on this week. After closing its shop in Isla Vista, South Coast Deli moved into the San Roque neighborhood, setting up shop at 3534 State Street. The new restaurant offers five craft beers on...