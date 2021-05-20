newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

NC man accused of using Tennessee address for benefits, charged with TennCare fraud

By Arial Starks
wvlt.tv
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Carolina man is facing fraud charges after he is accused of using a Tennessee address to receive TennCare insurance benefits. According to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), 27-year-old James Foster of Monroe, North Carolina was arrested on TennCare fraud charges Wednesday. TennCare fraud...

www.wvlt.tv
