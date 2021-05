U.S. equity futures slipped with most stocks on Monday as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index declined 0.5% following Friday’s rebound. Discovery Inc. shares jumped in premarket trading on a deal with AT&T Inc. to merge media assets. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell and stocks in Asia were mixed, with shares in Taiwan dropping as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.