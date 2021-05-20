Immune Boosting Foods To Help You Enjoy Your Summer Outings Post-Pandemic

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Keeping your immune and digestive health at their best all starts with the gut, which, when unsettled, can cause a slew of concerns. According to experts, there are actually a number of reasons why it could be thrown off in the first place. "A diet comprised of mostly fast food and few fruits and vegetables is a start, along with everyday stress, poor sleep, lack of movement, or disruption to the balance of our microbiome. These can all contribute to poor gut health," Vanessa Rissetto MS, RD, CDN, a representative for Align Healthy Gut Team Up and the co-founder of Culina Health, says. "If you aren't supporting the environment of the microbiome in your gut, it is difficult to support your digestive wellness and a healthy GI tract."