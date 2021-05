SPRING, TX - On May 6, 2021, at about 4:00 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Rayford Crossing RV Park/Resort located in the 29000 block of Plum Creek Drive (Spring), in reference to Criminal Mischief. Upon arrival, the Deputies learned that earlier this date, an unknown silver SUV drove into the dog park area of the business, and severely damaged a concrete sidewalk, a fence, a sprinkler control box, and a water line. The total estimated cost of the damages are thought to be about $5,000.00 dollars, making this crime a felony. The owner of the park captured several images of the vehicle (pictured below), but was unable to get a clear shot of the license plate.