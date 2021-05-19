newsbreak-logo
MLB

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 22 hours ago

TB Glasnow(R)994-22.362-12.202-12.516-3 BAL Kremer(R)12:35p770-35.810-27.790-13.293-4 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

www.titusvilleherald.com
MLBlite987whop.com

MLB Roundup

St. Louis Cardinal pitchers walked 11 batters in a 4-1 loss to the Mets at Busch Stadium. John Gant allowed six base on balls and two runs, one earned, in four and a third for the loss. Harrison Bader drove in the lone run for St. Louis, which dropped two of three in the series. The Cards host the Colorado Rockies tonight.
MLBArkansas Online

MLB calendar

July 11-13 Amateur draft, Denver. July 13 All-Star Game, Denver. July 25 Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y. Aug. 12 NY Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa. Aug. 22 LA Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, Pa. Dec. 1 Collective bargaining agreement expires, 10:59 p.m. Central. Dec. 6-9 Winter...
MLBrotogrinders.com

MLB Morning Grind: 5/12/2021 - I'm Paying Up For Pitching

Stevietpfl and Krayton12 go game by game and break down the 10-game DFS MLB slate for Wednesday. Presented by SuperDraft.com, roster your favorite plays without worrying about a salary cap! Sign up using promo code “Grinders” for a $50 instant deposit alongside with the 50% deposit match bonus up to $500!
NFLNew York Post

MLB bettors sure to cash in with these one-sided pitching matchups

While most sports bettors and fans were glued to last Thursday’s broadcast of the NFL draft, I attended my first Major League Baseball game in nearly two years. It felt great to be back at the ballpark. It felt even better to score a major underdog winner with the Brewers, who took down the Dodgers in a battle of two of the NL’s best teams. The result seemed improbable to the Average Joe, as Milwaukee played as a +185 home underdog with manager Craig Counsell late in the day naming a little-known pitcher to oppose reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.
MLBKHQ Right Now

Spokane Indians expand distancing protocols for fans following new MLB guidance

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Indians have expanded their distancing guidelines for fans and players at Avista Stadium following new guidance announced by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Friday. MLB requires that teams allow for proper social distancing in the dugouts and bullpens to adhere to the league's COVID-19 guidelines....
Bondurant, IAcityofbondurant.com

Area Youth Compete at the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run

MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run Competition will be June 19 at 10 AM at the Bondurant Recreational Sports Complex for ages 7-14. Event details can be found on Facebook. This is an opportunity for the kiddos to prove their skills in baseball and softball. The top youngsters from the Team...
MLBMLB

Miley pitches MLB's 2nd no-no THIS WEEK!

Working at his trademark quick pace, Wade Miley made easy work of the Cleveland lineup on Friday. Miley took a perfect game into the sixth inning and then kept going to notch a no-hitter as the Reds scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 3-0 win at Progressive Field.
MLBleadertimes.com

MLB Transactions

American League BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nick Pivetta from COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jesse Hahn for rehab to Omaha (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned SS Adalberto Mondesi for rehab to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A North). SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert […]
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 7 Pitching Waiver Wire: Another White Sox Pitcher Is Turning Heads

This isn’t the first time we’ve been down this road with Dylan Cease. At this point, however, it’s impossible to not roster him. His start might be overshadowed by that of Carlos Rodon, but he’s been pretty solid in his own right. Through 30.1 innings pitched, Cease has a 2.37 ERA with 40 strikeouts and just two home runs. His biggest issue is his command, as he’s also surrendered 15 walks. Nonetheless, his FIP is still at just 2.81. His Average Exit Velocity, HardHit%, xwOBA, XSLG, K%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate have all been in the 70th-percentile or higher. His spin rates and movement have been absolute bonkers, which has led to the increased ability to induce weak contact or make hitters swing and miss. Really, the only knock has been the walks. If he can maintain this movement and find a little more zone control, he’ll be nearly untouchable.
Sullivan County, INsullivan-times.com

First pitch

Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce president John Montgomery threw out the first pitch out to begin the season for the Sullivan Rookie League recently at Legion Field. The rookie league features seven teams from Sullivan and one for Carlisle, 85 kids in total. Derrick DeMoss said he would like to thank all coaches, parents and sponsors for all the help to get this season started off right. He also wanted to thank Tony Steimel, Tom Hanks, Travis McKinney and others. He added that one person cannot do it all and Steimel has an army and he is glad to be a part of it. Pictured, from left, are Matt Hayes, Eric King, DeMoss, Montgomery, Brad Miller and Brock Landis.
Golfgolflynk.com

Precision Pitching

We would all like to get the ball up and down from inside 100 yards, but the reality is that for majority of us we are more likely to take four to get down than we are to take two. Most of the top players and coaches I’ve discussed pitching with over the years have shared that they utilize some form of a template to encourage feel and familiarity with all the different shots we encounter from inside 100 yards. Here are a few ideas that I’ve found to work best for the everyday golfer. Watch….
MLBchatsports.com

Mike Trout keeps finding ways to improve

Mike Trout in April hit a tidy .425/.523/.781 with six home runs and eight doubles, one of the very best months of the Angels superstar’s career. It’s the highest batting average and best on-base percentage of any month in his career. Because he’s Mike Trout, he actually has five months...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout acknowledges Albert Pujols’ release made him break down

Mike Trout acknowledged on Friday that he struggled with Albert Pujols’ release by the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels on Thursday surprised the sports world by announcing they had cut Pujols, who was in the final year of his contract. The team benched Pujols on Wednesday night, and the 41-year-old was not happy. The two sides eventually agreed to part ways to give Pujols the chance to play elsewhere.