Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County after being found with a cache of drugs. On Friday night at approximately 9:00, Edmonson County deputies made contact with two people in the parking lot of a boat storage facility on Noah Stevenson Road, according to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office. Upon making contact with the two individuals, 37-year-old Nicholas Spainhoward, of Sweeden, and 26-year-old Dakota Yates, of Roundhill, police detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.