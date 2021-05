NCT 127 were thrilled to bring "Kick It" to Global Citizen's streaming Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. "Get ready for a new level of visual art with our powerful song, Kick It!! It was a thrill for us to perform this stage while having the AR do its thing and putting twist to the performance. Excited to finally let you guys see it!!" the group tweeted just before the show streamed on Saturday night (May 8).