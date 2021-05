This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined fellow Republican U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Rob Portman of Ohio, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Todd Young of Indiana to send a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a detailed briefing on the reported U.S. Department of Justice’s amnesty program, which would allow U.S. academics to disclose past foreign funding without fear of prosecution for their disclosures.