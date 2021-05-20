Severe Weather Statement issued for Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Steele; Waseca A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN STEELE AND NORTHEASTERN WASECA COUNTIES At 721 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles west of Owatonna, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Deerfield. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...0.00IN