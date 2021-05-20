newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A send-off for Stan

By Richard Burrell
newsontheneck.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dairy Freeze may have closed its doors last month after being owned and operated for over 50 years by Stan Schoppe, but that isn’t stopping many from giving Stan a proper send-off and pat on the back for his many decades of service to the community. The most recent one happened at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, when the board presented Stan with both a resolution and their own well-wishes. The fact that it’s Business Appreciation Month across the Commonwealth is a convenient bonus.

www.newsontheneck.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Send Off#Board Of Supervisors#Commonwealth#The Cancer Society#The Heart Association#High School#Chairman Darryl Fisher#Lunch#Westmoreland County#Supervisors Meeting#Mr Dickerson#Soft Serve Ice Cream#Spectators#Fellowship#Story#Fried Chicken#Potato Salad
Related
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CG Graduation Send-Off Attendees Honored As Hometown Heroes

The Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation award the CG Graduation Send-Off Attendees as 2021 Hometown Heroes. These community members have gone above the call of duty to embrace the Coast Guard as part of the Cape May County Community. The weekly graduations at USCG Training Center Cape May...
Stanly County, NCStanly News & Press

Stanly County Arts Council thanks Atrium Health Stanly

The Stanly County Arts Council recently delivered some sweet treats to the employees on the campus of Atrium Health Stanly due to their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the cookies, each teammate received a thank you note with artwork created by the kindergarten students from Central Elementary School.
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

District 153 delivers special send-off for retiring superintendent

District 153 Superintendent Dale Mitchell got a heartfelt send-off from staff and friends at a reception in his honor on May 10. Mitchell is retiring in June after 27 years with the district, 18 of those as superintendent. Among the gifts he received was the school board's dedication of the administrative offices in his name, and the Homewood Education Association planting a tree on campus in his honor.
Brunswick, GABrunswick News

FACES Pre-K Receives Donations

FACES Pre-K Leaps and Bounds received 200 glue sticks and other art supplies from the Brunswick Women’s Club. Pictured left to right are FACES Director Stephanie Thompson, Gail Cowan, arts chair of Brunswick Women’s Club, and Jan Oglesby, each holding sticky sticks.