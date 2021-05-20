A send-off for Stan

The Dairy Freeze may have closed its doors last month after being owned and operated for over 50 years by Stan Schoppe, but that isn’t stopping many from giving Stan a proper send-off and pat on the back for his many decades of service to the community. The most recent one happened at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, when the board presented Stan with both a resolution and their own well-wishes. The fact that it’s Business Appreciation Month across the Commonwealth is a convenient bonus.