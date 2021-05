Gwynne Chatham, has served Westmoreland County since 1970, both as a deputy clerk and the chief clerk of Westmoreland County’s Circuit Court. She announced her retirement back in April, closing the door on her five decades of service at the end of June. This being Westmoreland County, the board wasn’t about to let her quietly slip away. Instead, Chairman Darryl Fisher and the other supervisors had cooked up a resolution to present her with.