Kevin and Curt recap Day 2 of Indy 500 Practice
Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they discuss the second day of practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500. They begin to talk about pole contenders and what qualifying could look like in terms of contenders and speeds this weekend. They talk about Danica Patrick being named as Pace Car Driver of the Indianapolis 500 and Bryan Clauson’s Pole Award in Nashville this summer. They also talk about what teams will do in the coming days leading into qualifications.www.1075thefan.com