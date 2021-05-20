newsbreak-logo
Kevin and Curt recap Day 2 of Indy 500 Practice

By Brad Huber
1075thefan.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they discuss the second day of practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500. They begin to talk about pole contenders and what qualifying could look like in terms of contenders and speeds this weekend. They talk about Danica Patrick being named as Pace Car Driver of the Indianapolis 500 and Bryan Clauson’s Pole Award in Nashville this summer. They also talk about what teams will do in the coming days leading into qualifications.

