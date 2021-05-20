Kevin and Curt recap Day 2 of Indy 500 Practice

BorgWarner is once again increasing the anticipation of the Indianapolis500 outcome with its rolling jackpot, now sitting at $380,000, at stake. The prize money payout will go to the next back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner, with Takuma Sato in the driver’s seat this year to claim the jackpot if he makes it to victory circle. Every year, the company adds an additional $20,000 to the hefty prize money; if there is not a back-to-back victory for the winning driver, the funds get rolled over to the following year’s race.