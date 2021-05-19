newsbreak-logo
Progress at James Monroe's birthplace

By Richard Burrell
 19 hours ago

Many counties might have a project that seems to go on forever, with the schedule always seeming to slip. Here in Westmoreland County, we have not one, but two such perpetual projects. The first, and probably far more infamous of the two, is the Chandler’s Mill Pond Dam, which thanks to a shortcoming in the rebuilt dam, had to be drained again so that the oversight could be fixed. The other locale is James Monroe’s Birthplace. In the case of the latter, however, the wheels have started turning again, bringing the project a bit closer to its completion.

Today is a perfect day to start your Lewis and Clark trail journey

Have you ever wanted to walk in the shoes of Lewis and Clark? Today is the perfect day to start your journey down their path!. The year was 1804 and the day was, well, coincidentally, May 14th. It would become one of the most ambitious journeys in all of American history. Meriweather Lewis and William Clark were commissioned by then-President Thomas Jefferson to send the explorers into the unknown regions of the northwest territories. A region that had not yet been explored.
These 25 Towns In Virginia Have The Best Main Streets You Gotta Visit

There was a time when “Main Street” was the lifeline of a community and the center of social and economic life. As urban sprawl has taken over and suburbs have become the norm in many places, many of the best “Main Streets” in Virginia have all too often been lost in the shuffle. In 1985, […] The post These 25 Towns In Virginia Have The Best Main Streets You Gotta Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minister comments on racial progression in Monroe

MONROE — Nearly a year since local organizations and faith groups organized a Unity March in downtown Monroe following the death of George Floyd — a victim of police brutality — the Enquirer-Journal reached out to Bishop Osco E. Gardin, Jr., of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church (503 Maurice Street) to see if he felt Monroe had moved closer toward racial harmony since the march.