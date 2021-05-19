Progress at James Monroe’s birthplace

Many counties might have a project that seems to go on forever, with the schedule always seeming to slip. Here in Westmoreland County, we have not one, but two such perpetual projects. The first, and probably far more infamous of the two, is the Chandler’s Mill Pond Dam, which thanks to a shortcoming in the rebuilt dam, had to be drained again so that the oversight could be fixed. The other locale is James Monroe’s Birthplace. In the case of the latter, however, the wheels have started turning again, bringing the project a bit closer to its completion.