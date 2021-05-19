Safe pool gates save lives

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDrowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children aged 1 – 4 years and the majority of the children that drown in swimming pools most commonly gain access to the pool area when there is no fence or through a faulty fence or gate. One important step to a solution to this issue is as simple as physically checking and maintaining your pool gate regularly to ensure it self-closes and self-latches at all times. You should not be able to open a gate at all without activating the release mechanism which should be out of the reach of toddlers.

#Swimming Pools#Child Safety#D D Technologies#Magnalatch#Pool Safety Gate Latch#Ndpa#Vp Of Sales And Marketing#Pool Gates#Pool Fences#Pool Owners#Gate Movement#Toddlers#Safety Checklist#Memorial Day Weekend#Latch Release Mechanism#Prevention#Codes#Unintentional Death
