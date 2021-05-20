Innovation Lab and Valley Children’s Pediatric Innovation Showcase to Highlight Opportunities in Underserved Population

“Come along with me to a forgotten place; a tragical land of deep sorrow, of hungry orphans fighting rains and grueling heat, running from wars and stepping over dead bodies in the dense mountain jungles. With stomachs so big and eyes so heavy... they don’t even realize their little organs are malforming. They know nothing of stunting but what they do know is they don’t have shoes or clothes that fit and it really doesn’t matter because their hearts are torn as fathers fight mothers, many dying, leaving them to sleep on dirt staring up at the big bright moon above the mountains. Yet being so close to Mother Earth helped new ideas grow; ideas that changed everything. This is the story of how a new vision changed our place...”