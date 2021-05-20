Innovation Lab and Valley Children’s Pediatric Innovation Showcase to Highlight Opportunities in Underserved Population
Innovation Lab announced today that they will host a virtual Startup Demo Day on May 20 to highlight opportunities in the underserved pediatric sector. The Pediatrics Innovation Startup Demo Day is co-hosted by Valley Children’s Healthcare https://www.valleychildrens.org and is sponsored by Medlinehttps://www.medline.com, the nation’s largest privately-held manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies.sierranewsonline.com